Mark December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that starting this year December 26 would be observed as “Veer Baal Diwas,” as a tribute to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh’s four sons who were executed by the Mughals.

After announcing repealing of the three controversial farm laws on November 19, the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, Mr Modi chose the “Parkash Purab” of the tenth Sikh Guru to announce the decision of “Veer Baal Diwas”, a demand made by various BJP leaders, including members of Parliament from Delhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh Varma and Manoj Tewari.

Mr Modi made the announcement through his social media handle, a day after the Election Commission announced the polling schedule for five states, including Punjab. Mr Modi also tweeted his message in Gurumukhi.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice. Veer Baal Diwas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Mr Modi further wrote: “The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them.”

Welcoming the decision, Union home minister Amit Shah said, “The incomparable sacrifice and patriotism of four Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri to protect the country and religion is the heritage of the country. Today on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I heartily welcome the decision of Modi Ji to celebrate the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas on 26th December as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.” BJP president J.P. Nadda said that the decision is a perfect tribute to the patriotism of the Sahibzades and a source of inspiration for the coming generations. Many BJP leaders used the occasion to highlight the many decisions taken by the Modi government for the Sikh community, including the evacuation of the Sikhs from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover of the neighbouring country. The Modi government has been taking a number of measures to reach out to the Sikhs, a community, which was perceived to be upset with the ruling BJP after three farm reform laws were enacted.