Thursday, Dec 09, 2021 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Dec 2021  Was it technical fault, weather or sabotage as chopper took unusual route
India, All India

Was it technical fault, weather or sabotage as chopper took unusual route

THE ASIAN AGE. | B. RAVICHANDRAN
Published : Dec 9, 2021, 12:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2021, 12:59 am IST

On Wednesday the weather was misty in Coonoor from morning and yet this chopper carrying Gen. Rawat was allowed to fly

Firemen and rescue workers stand next to the debris of an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash site in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8, 2021. - A helicopter carrying India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashed, the air force said, with a government minister at the scene saying at least seven people were dead. (Photo by AFP)
 Firemen and rescue workers stand next to the debris of an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash site in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8, 2021. - A helicopter carrying India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashed, the air force said, with a government minister at the scene saying at least seven people were dead. (Photo by AFP)

Ooty: Was the IAF helicopter crash in a jungle near Coonoor in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed due to a technical fault, bad weather conditions or sabotage?

Havildar R. Suresh Kumar, an ex-serviceman from Coonoor who served at the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, and also in Siachen and in Ladakh sectors in Kashmir flying many times on IAF helicopters to supply food to the army camps, said usually when the IAF choppers come to the Army Centre in Wellington, the pilots take the aerial route on the western side of Pakkasuranmalai, west of the Ooty-Coimbatore NH and above Coonoor town, and reach the helipad at the Army Centre.

 

‘’The army and IAF staff on duty at the helipad usually have to give a green signal for landing.  But, on Wednesday, the IAF chopper, instead of flying above Pakkasauranmalai, took a very unusual aerial route in the valley right above Ooty-Coimbatore NH in the Katteri-Burliar sector sandwiched between Pakkasuranmalai and the wooded Nanjappachathiram slopes. The valley was engulfed in mist. It is puzzling why the pilot took this route and who gave the clearance. No one knows whether the chopper developed any technical snag mid-air,” he added.

Rajesh Kumar James, secretary of Citizens’ Forum of Coonoor, said army choppers flying above Coonoor air space is a common sight. Generally, when VVIPs are scheduled to fly in helicopters to the Nilgiris, weather clearance is a must.  If the weather is misty and not conducive, the VVIPs are asked to travel by road. On Wednesday the weather was misty in Coonoor from morning and yet this chopper carrying Gen. Rawat was allowed to fly.  An Inquiry is needed to know who gave clearance for the chopper to travel in the misty weather. Two other choppers flew to Coonoor limits and went back before the helicopter carrying Gen. Rawat ventured into the aerial space of Nilgiris. The army should clarify whether there was any communication between the pilot and others in the helipad base in Wellington as well as in the IAF aerodrome at Coimbatore to unravel the mystery behind this crash, ‘’ he demanded.

 

Tags: army chief gen. bipin rawat, coonoor, technical fault, sabotage
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Ooty

Latest From India

Health workers inside an Isolation Ward for COVID-19 to treat persons infected with the Omicron variant, at Omandhurar Government Medical College Hospital, in Chennai, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Centre frames protocol for Omicron patients

Wreckage of the crashed IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, his staff and other officials were on board. (PTI Photo)

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, wife and 11 others killed in helicopter crash near Coonoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session, in New Delhi. (Photo: LSTV/PTI)

Bill seeking clarity on enhanced pension for retired judges gets Lok Sabha nod

Visual from the crash site. (Photo: ANI)

Coonoor IAF chopper crash: 13 out of 14 on-board dead, CDS Rawat's condition unclear

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham