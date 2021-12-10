Thursday, Dec 09, 2021 | Last Update : 11:50 PM IST

  India   All India  09 Dec 2021  Dhankhar asks Didi to review her call to limit BSF in West Bengal
India, All India

Dhankhar asks Didi to review her call to limit BSF in West Bengal

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 9, 2021, 11:33 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2021, 11:33 pm IST

The governor also sought the Trinamul Congress supremo to review her instruction

In a letter, Mr Dhankhar wrote to Ms Banerjee, he wrote that he is deeply concerned at Mamata's 'directives' concerning BSF. (PTI)
 In a letter, Mr Dhankhar wrote to Ms Banerjee, he wrote that he is deeply concerned at Mamata's 'directives' concerning BSF. (PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed his "deep concerns" to chief minister Mamata Banerjee about her recent direction to the state police to restrict the Border Security Force (BSF) to operate beyond their previous jurisdiction of 15 kms in the state. He also sought the Trinamul Congress supremo to review her instruction.

In a letter Mr Dhankhar wrote to Ms Banerjee, "Deeply concerned at your 'directives' concerning BSF, including BSF is allowed for 15 km, that too with the permission of the police to State apparatus during the course of the official administrative meeting at Gangarampur on 7.12.2021. These are not in sync with law or the recent Union Home Ministry notification increasing jurisdiction of the BSF in the State from 15 km to 50 km. Your stance has sent disturbing signals and is potentially alarming for federal polity and national security."

 

He observed, "In the State having international border with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, BSF and Central Armed Police Forces play significantly well defined crucial role from the perspective of national security and containing criminal illegal activities. There is obvious need to generate bonhomie and not confrontation; cooperation and not combat amongst these agencies and State apparatus."

The governor underlined, "To ensure this it is compulsively expedient that the law and order agencies of the State and the CAPF play their respective roles and perform their assigned duties in a coordinated and synergical manner to ensure overall safety and security. Towards this appropriate sensitization of the State apparatus is called for so that mutual confidence is bolstered, coordination and cooperation is enhanced amongst the various State and Central Security agencies that need to work in tandem and togetherness."

 

He added, "This imperatively calls for, in public and national interest, that your directives, instructions as also stance regarding functioning of BSF in the State be revisited so as to generate an environ of harmony and cooperation. Given the critical and momentous significance of the issue, while expecting an early update, am sure appropriate steps, as stated, would be urgently taken at your end."

Tags: mamata baneerjee, jagdeep dhankar, border security force (bsf)
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

The current list of

India removes Singapore from list of 'at-risk' nations

The SKM called off a planned tractor march to Parliament on November 29 and said that it would wait until December 4 for the Union government to formally respond to its demands, which it had stated in an open letter to the Prime Minister. (Representational Image: PTI)

Farmers suspend protest, farm leaders to hold review meet on Jan 15

Air Marshal Manvendra Singh is Commander of Indian Air, informed IAF officials. (ANI Photo)

Air Marshal Manvendra Singh to lead investigation in IAF chopper crash

Senior SKM leaders address a press conference on the future course of the farmers agitation, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI)

Farmers accept second draft by government, may call off protest today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham