Wednesday, Dec 09, 2020 | Last Update : 02:55 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Dec 2020  Large parts of Bharat shut, bandh peaceful
India, All India

Large parts of Bharat shut, bandh peaceful

THE ASIAN AGE | SANJAY KAW
Published : Dec 9, 2020, 1:07 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2020, 1:07 am IST

Protesters also blocked railway tracks at several places in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha

Left Parties leaders and activists taking part in Bharat Bandh in support of Farmers against new Agriculture bill at Guntur city on Tuesday. (DC Image: Tejo Roy)
  Left Parties leaders and activists taking part in Bharat Bandh in support of Farmers against new Agriculture bill at Guntur city on Tuesday. (DC Image: Tejo Roy)

NEW DELHI: Life was disrupted in several parts of the country on Tuesday as shops and commercial establishments stayed closed, transport was affected and protesters squatted on key roads and rail tracks in response to a nationwide bandh called by farmers’ unions in protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. The farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, blocked key roads during their four-hour “chakka jam” protest from 11 am. Protesters  also blocked railway tracks at several places in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

Emergency services and banks, however, functioned as usual during the pan-India shutdown, backed by about 15 Opposition parties and several trade unions. The major impact of the protests, which were peaceful, was felt not only in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, but also in Odisha, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand. In Rajasthan, where “mandis” were closed but shops remained opened, there were reports of clashes between workers of the state’s ruling Congress and the BJP.

 

In the national capital, where most main markets were open but app-based cabs were off the roads, tension spiralled when the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the Delhi Police had put chief minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest. City police denied the claim but the party stuck to its guns and said the move was a response to Mr Kejriwal meeting protesting farmers at the Singhu border, the main access point for those coming to the city from Punjab. “No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence... When our MLAs went to meet the chief minister they were beaten and thrown on the streets,” said party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.

 

All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah described the shutdown as a show of strength by the farmers. “We are standing by our demand that we want a complete repeal of the three laws and will not accept any cosmetic changes. If our demands are not met, we are ready to take our agitation to the next level,” Mr Mollah said.

Tags: chakka jam, bharat bandh, rail roko

Latest From India

Police uses water cannons to stop farmers during their protest against the Center's new farm laws, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (PTI)

Amit Shah’s talks with farmers’ leaders fail, deadlock remains

The government is pinning its hopes for mass supply on Serum Institute, which lodged the first formal application for emergency-use approval of AstraZeneca’s shot on Monday. (AP)

Serum likely to supply COVID-19 vaccine at over Rs 250 per dose to Indian government

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

AAP says CM Kejriwal under house arrest, Delhi Police denies claim

Anticipating rail blockades in 16 states, the Railways has issued directives for maintaining law and order in trains and station premises, cautioning zonal railways against 'pro-left wing extremists' participating in Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh'. (Representational Image: DC)

Bharat Bandh: Railways fears blockades in 16 states

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham