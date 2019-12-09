Monday, Dec 09, 2019 | Last Update : 03:11 PM IST

India, All India

'We accept our defeat,' says Shivakumar on K’taka bypolls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 9, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2019, 11:01 am IST

Bypolls were for 15 of 17 seats left vacant by MLAs who resigned in July, causing collapse of Cong-JD(S) and BJP's takeover.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, “We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat. I don't think we have to be disheartened.” (Photo: ANI)
 Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, “We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat. I don't think we have to be disheartened.” (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: As the votes are being counted, the initial trends showed the Congress as the loser in the Karnataka by-polls on Monday.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, “We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat. I don't think we have to be disheartened.”

Bypolls were for 15 of 17 Assembly seats left vacant by MLAs who resigned in July, causing the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) coalition and the BJP's takeover.

The bypolls were held to fill vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member Assembly including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar.

In the Assembly with the current strength of 208 after disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.

Tags: karnataka assembly elections 2019, bjp, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

Three persons were arrested in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district for allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly over a year, while the victim's mother, who abetted the crime, is absconding, said police on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

12-yr-old Gujarat girl gangraped over a year, father tells cops 'her mother had brought 3 men'

'The Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed because the Sikh, Hindus in the neighbouring countries are troubled. But Amit Shah had said that all infiltrators will be thrown out from the country, we want the number of immigrants removed in the last six months,' Raut said. (Photo: File)

'Give citizenship to immigrants, but no voting rights for 25 years': Sanjay Raut

Cong, JD(S) 'disqualified' in people's court, says BJP after K'taka by-poll results

'On this day in 1946, the Constituent Assembly met for the first time. My tribute to the founding fathers who created India's Constitution. We must never tamper with the basic spirit of what is written in this great document,' Banerjee tweeted. (Photo: File)

'Nobody should tamper with the basic spirit of Constitution': Mamata

MOST POPULAR

1

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

2

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

3

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

4

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

5

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham