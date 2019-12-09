'Hats off to KCR, T'gana cops,' Jagan lauds encounter in Hyd rape and murder

In some countries, the Andhra CM claimed, perpetrators of such crimes would be instantly shot dead.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and that state police over the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian being shot dead in an alleged encounter.

The chief minister also announced that his government would introduce a Bill in the ongoing session of the Legislature to enact a strong law to ensure speedy trial of cases of atrocities against women, with appropriate punishment.

Jagan, in an emotion-filled speech on women safety in the State Assembly, advocated the need for stronger laws that would ensure speedy trial of cases against women and award of exemplary punishment.

"As a father of two daughters, the incident left me deeply agonized. As a father, how should I react to such incidents? What sort of punishment would give a parent relief? We should think about it,'' the Chief Minister said.

"The incident happened. The media showed the wrong committed. Later the Telangana government reacted. Hats off to KCR and Telangana police officers," Jagan remarked. In the same tone, the Chief Minister found fault with those crying over human rights.

"If the hero in a movie kills someone in an encounter, we all clap and say the movie is good. If a daring person does that in real life...someone will come down from Delhi in the name of the National Human Rights Commission. They will say this is wrong, it should not happen like that. And they question why did they do this," Jagan said.

"We are witnessing such questions raised. Our laws are in such terrible state. We brought in the Nirbhaya Act after the incident in New Delhi but even after seven years, the guilty in that case have not been handed over punishment till date," the chief minister lamented.

In some countries, he claimed, perpetrators of such crimes would be instantly shot dead.

"We too should bring in such strong laws to hand out acceptable punishment to those guilty of crimes against women. The punishment should happen within three weeks of the crime," Jagan added.