'Amit Shah's name will be featured with Hitler, David Ben-Gurion': Owaisi on CAB

ANI
Published : Dec 9, 2019, 5:57 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2019, 5:57 pm IST

AIMIM leader also said that the Bill is in violation of the SC verdict in Sarbanan Sounwal case.

'I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also. Otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion,' Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)
 'I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also. Otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion,' Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday stirred controversy as he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is passed.

"I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also. Otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion," Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha.

AIMIM leader also said that the Bill is in violation of the Supreme Court verdict in Sarbanan Sounwal case.

"Secularism is the basic structure of the constitution of this country... We are opposing this bill because it violates the fundamental rights and is arbitrary in nature," Owaisi added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expunged the remark from the record and asked Owaisi to restrain from using 'unparliamentary language in the House'.

"Please don't use such unparliamentary language in the house, this remark will be expunged from records," Birla said.

Earlier today, Shah introduced the Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bill today.

Through this Bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

