PM Modi unveils logo, theme website of India's G20 presidency

2023 summit matter of pride; lotus in logo shows pro-planet approach, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the of logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India would create a framework for the G-20 grouping involving the "Global South" and developing nations. He said hosting the prestigious G-20 summit in India next year will be a "great opportunity for the country", adding that "it is a matter of pride and will bring greater glory for all Indians". Mr Modi was speaking at the launch of the G-20 logo, theme and website at an event through videoconferencing.

The chosen logo comprises India's national flower -- the lotus -- on top of it is a globe symbolising the "pro-planet" approach of the country. The lotus is in saffron, white, green and blue hues -- the colours taken from India's national flag -- and its seven petals represent the seven seas and continents. The G-20 theme is the Sanskrit phrase "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" symbolising "One Earth, One Family, One Future".

In his address, Mr Modi mentioned the importance of the lotus flower in Indian culture as a symbol of hope in a world where there is currently "crisis and chaos". He said, "Thousands of Indians sent their creative ideas to the government... The logo is not just a symbol. It is a message... The mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam says the world is one family. The lotus flower in the logo depicts India's legendary heritage, our faith and our intellect."

He also spoke about India's "oneness" and "respect for diversity" as well as "inclusive thinking" and the fact that it is a vibrant democracy and the "mother of democracies."

The Prime Minister said India sees the G-20 summit as not just a "diplomatic meeting" but rather as a responsibility and representation of the world's belief in it.

"India is being studied in a new light," he said while talking about the enormous optimism about India's future. He spoke about India emerging from centuries of darkness and dealing with "invaders and their atrocities". In an apparent outreach, the Prime Minister also acknowledged the contributions of all of India's governments in its journey since independence.

It may be noted that India will assume the G-20 Presidency for a year from December 1 this year to November 30 next year and will host the prestigious G-20 summit on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

The G-20 or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies and comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, and the USA and the European Union.

