Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022 | Last Update : 03:07 PM IST

  India   All India  09 Nov 2022  Justice D Y Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India
India, All India

Justice D Y Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India

ANI
Published : Nov 9, 2022, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2022, 10:55 am IST

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice DY Chandrachud at the swearing-in ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Draupadi Murmu administers oath to Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI), at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (PTI )
 President Draupadi Murmu administers oath to Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI), at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (PTI )

New Delhi: Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday was sworn in as Chief Justice of India after Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demitted office.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice DY Chandrachud at the swearing-in ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others were present on the occasion.

Justice Chandrachud succeeds Chief Justice UU Lalit who retired on November 9.

The senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of India Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday has become the 50th head of the Judiciary of the country. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024.

Last Month the Centre Government had notified the name of Dr Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, Judge of the Supreme Court, as the Chief Justice of India, with effect from November 9, 2022.

The press statement issued in this regards stated that "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Dr Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, Judge of the Supreme Court, as the Chief Justice of India, with effect from November 9, 2022."

Justice Chandrachud's father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.

This has become the first time in the history of the judiciary, Father and son have become CJI.

Justice Chandrachud is known as a progressive and liberal judge of the country. He is also considered as very sensitive to the fundamental rights of citizens and the most distinctive feature of Justice Chandrachud is known for his tough attitude towards the abusers.

Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

Tags: chief justice of india (cji), justice d y chandrachud
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the of logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

PM Modi unveils logo, theme website of India's G20 presidency

The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections (ANI)

Congress releases party manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi died on Saturday morning at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. (PTI file image)

India's first voter dies in Himachal Pradesh, to be cremated with state honours

The counting of votes will be held on December 8 to coincide with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ballot count. (Representational image: PTI file)

Bypoll to one Lok Sabha, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham