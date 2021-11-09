Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021 | Last Update : 07:09 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Nov 2021  Supreme Court concerned over eight states not giving consent for CBI probe
India, All India

Supreme Court concerned over eight states not giving consent for CBI probe

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Nov 9, 2021, 6:54 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2021, 6:54 am IST

A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M.M. Sundresh expressed concern over the state of affairs

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over eight state governments – all non-BJP ruled states -- not granting “general consent” to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out investigation in their respective states, describing it as not a “desirable position”.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Kerala and Mizoram have withdrawn their general consent to the CBI to investigate cases within their territory, alleging that the Central agency was being misused by the BJP-ruled Centre for political witch-hunt and vendetta.

 

Referring the issue to the Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana, for consideration, a bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M.M. Sundresh expressed concern over the state of affairs as the investigating agency informed the court that it has sent 150 requests to eight state governments from June 2018 to June 2021 for the grant of specific consent to investigate cases in their respective states.

The CBI in its affidavit, which is rooted in the top court's order passed in a matter relating to inordinate delay in filing an appeal in a case concerning two lawyers of J&K, says, “It is noteworthy to mention that CBI has sent over 150 requests to the governments of

 

Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Kerala and Mizoram during the period 2018 to June, 2021 for grant of specific consent for investigation of cases in the territory of these states. The aforesaid requests were made for investigating Trap cases, Disproportionate Assets cases, cases relating to allegation of cheating, forgery, misappropriation and loss of foreign exchange and also bank fraud cases. Requests were granted in less than 18 per cent cases, which were related mainly in cases of Trap of corrupt Central public servants.”

Initially, in the J&K matter, the top court was irked over CBI seeking condonation of inordinate delay of 542 days in filing appeal against J&K High Court order in a case against two lawyers Mohammad Altaf Mohand and Sheikh Mubarak relating to threatening of witnesses and fabricating false evidence. The appeal was filed in 2019 and came up for hearing in January 2020.

 

Noting that the time taken by the investigating agency to even take the decision to file an appeal after obtaining the certified copy of the order was more than 10 months -- from April 26, 2018 to March 7, 2019 -- the court said that there were delays at every step in the consideration of the case within the agency. The court asked the CBI to explain these delays.

Not satisfied with its explanation, the top court by its February 7, 2020, order directed the CBI Director to file an affidavit as to “what steps are being taken or have been taken and what system has been put in place to facilitate a proper functioning of prosecution of legal cases.”

 

In the subsequent hearing, on September 3, 2021, the court ordered the CBI to furnish details on the “steps taken or proposed to be taken over the inadequacies in existence. Such inadequacies extend to the manpower, infrastructure facility and the quality of investigation.”

Referring to the “common perception” that the success rate of the cases being prosecuted by the investigating was “low”, the court directed the CBI to place before it “the year wise data on the cases under prosecution, the time period over which they are pending before the trial courts and the percentage of conviction rendered by the courts at different levels.”

 

It was in response to this order; the CBI in its affidavit voiced its grievance over eight non-BJP ruled states in not granting general consent to it (CBI) to investigate cases in their respective states.

Tags: indian supreme court, non-bjp ruled states
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A total of seven CRPF jawans were injured in the incident. (Representational Image. PTI)

CRPF jawan opens fire on colleagues, kills four

Sources said the conference is to be chaired by national security adviser Ajit Doval. (AP File Image)

Delhi gears up for Afghanistan meeting tomorrow, China to stay away

Real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal (PTI file photo)

Ansal brothers gets seven years in jail for evidence tampering

India on Monday summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat from the Pakistani High Commission and lodged a strong protest with Islamabad on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). (PTI file photo)

India summons Pak diplomat over killing of fishermen

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham