Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021 | Last Update : 07:09 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Nov 2021  India summons Pak diplomat over killing of fishermen
India, All India

India summons Pak diplomat over killing of fishermen

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Nov 9, 2021, 1:11 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2021, 1:11 am IST

New Delhi condemned this deplorable action by Pakistani agency of firing at an Indian fishing boat and causing loss of life

India on Monday summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat from the Pakistani High Commission and lodged a strong protest with Islamabad on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). (PTI file photo)
 India on Monday summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat from the Pakistani High Commission and lodged a strong protest with Islamabad on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: India on Monday summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat from the Pakistani High Commission and lodged a strong protest with Islamabad on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Saturday in which an Indian fisherman was killed, sources confirmed.

New Delhi “condemned this deplorable action by Pakistani agency of firing at an Indian fishing boat and causing loss of life which is in contravention to all established international practices and bilateral understandings”, further asking Islamabad to “conduct an inquiry into the incident and to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of unprovoked firing”, sources added.

 

It was pointed out by New Delhi that the Pakistan government itself considers the issue of fishermen as a humanitarian and livelihood matter.

Sources said, “A senior diplomat from the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday and a strong protest was lodged on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by Pakistan side. A Pakistani agency fired upon an Indian fishing boat ‘Jalpari’ on November 6, resulting in death of an Indian fisherman and serious injury to another fisherman.”

Sources added, “The Government of India condemned this deplorable action by Pakistani agency of firing at an Indian fishing boat and causing loss of life which is in contravention to all established international practices and bilateral understandings.”

 

Tags: pakistani diplomat, pakistani high commission, pakistan maritime security agency, indian fishermen
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A total of seven CRPF jawans were injured in the incident. (Representational Image. PTI)

CRPF jawan opens fire on colleagues, kills four

Sources said the conference is to be chaired by national security adviser Ajit Doval. (AP File Image)

Delhi gears up for Afghanistan meeting tomorrow, China to stay away

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Supreme Court concerned over eight states not giving consent for CBI probe

Real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal (PTI file photo)

Ansal brothers gets seven years in jail for evidence tampering

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham