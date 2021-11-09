Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021 | Last Update : 11:00 PM IST

  India   All India  09 Nov 2021  Fourth Scorpene submarine 'Vela' delivered to Indian Navy
India, All India

Fourth Scorpene submarine 'Vela' delivered to Indian Navy

ANI
Published : Nov 9, 2021, 8:09 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2021, 8:09 pm IST

The submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials

Christened 'Vela', the submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions. (PIB Image)
 Christened 'Vela', the submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions. (PIB Image)

New Delhi: The fourth Scorpene submarine of Project - 75, Yard 11878 was delivered to the Indian Navy on Tuesday.

The Project - 75 includes the construction of six submarines of Scorpene design. These submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with Naval Group, France.

 

Christened 'Vela', the submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions.

Three of these submarines have already been commissioned in the Indian Navy.

