Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Nov 2021  Delhi gears up for Afghanistan meeting tomorrow, China to stay away
India, All India

Delhi gears up for Afghanistan meeting tomorrow, China to stay away

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Nov 9, 2021, 7:02 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2021, 7:02 am IST

Sources said India had never considered inviting a delegation from Taliban as it does not officially recognise the Taliban regime in Kabul

Sources said the conference is to be chaired by national security adviser Ajit Doval. (AP File Image)
 Sources said the conference is to be chaired by national security adviser Ajit Doval. (AP File Image)

New Delhi: After Pakistan last week announced a boycott of India’s NSA-level conference on the “layered, nuanced and complicated” security situation in Afghanistan to be held this Wednesday, it was confirmed on Monday that Islamabad’s all-weather friend/benefactor China too has decided not to attend the “Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan”, citing “scheduling difficulties”. However, Beijing has apparently sent a conciliatory note mentioning that it is open to maintaining contact with India on the situation in Afghanistan in both bilateral and multilateral settings.

While New Delhi is disappointed with Beijing’s absence, it nevertheless is happy and encouraged by the participation of Russia, Iran and five Central Asian nations -- Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan -- who will all be represented by their respective national security advisers or security council secretaries. Sources said India had never considered inviting a delegation from the Taliban as it does not officially recognise the Taliban regime in Kabul. Sources also hinted that in future editions of the conference, the door could be “open” for other invitees to attend, including the United States.

 

Sources said the conference, to be chaired by national security adviser Ajit Doval, will be a “serious meeting of the security czars” of the participating nations and would hold deliberations on security threats arising from the current situation in Afghanistan such as “terrorism, radicalism and extremism, cross-border movements, drug trafficking, the vast arsenal of weapons left behind in Afghanistan” during the American military withdrawal, information and intelligence-sharing and also the issue of humanitarian assistance to the people of the strife-torn nation. Sources made it clear that going by India’s assessment, all the countries attending the conference on Wednesday feel Pakistan is the source of the problem in Afghanistan, although only some countries may be able to say this openly. They said Pakistan has provided resources and facilitation for the Haqqani Group and other terror outfits in Afghanistan and that India had invited Pakistan for the conference “only because this was the format” of the conference.

 

According to the sources, the endeavour at the conference would be to agree on the challenges facing the region and to find common ground and agree through consensus on what should be done. The sources said although the meeting “would not lead to a formal security architecture” for the region, it could well pave the way for the “gradual evolution” of such an architecture.

Meanwhile, in a formal statement issued in the evening, New Delhi said: “The high-level dialogue will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan. It will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability. India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with the people of Afghanistan and has called for a unified international response to address the security and humanitarian challenges facing Afghanistan. The forthcoming meeting is a step in that direction.”

 

The sources said the Central Asian nations that are “moderate” societies are worried about export of extremist ideology into their countries from Afghanistan. “None of these (participating) countries have legitimised the Taliban,” the sources said, adding it is not even on their agenda. The sources added that none of the countries invited had put a precondition on an invitation to the Taliban, thus indicating clearly that it was a non-issue. Asked about Beijing not attending due to “scheduling difficulties”, the sources said India didn’t want to speculate on the reasons but hinted it could be because of the sixth plenary of the Communist Party of China that has begun there on Monday.

 

According to the sources, the conclusions of the conference are bound to send a strong message to the Taliban regime in Kabul (that is backed by Islamabad). “Kabul will see. Kabul will hear,” the sources said, but also indicated that as per India’s assessment even the ISKP (Islamic State Khorasan Province) in Afghanistan has links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency, despite reports of rivalry and conflict between the Taliban and the ISKP.

It is understood that at the conference, Iran will be represented by Rear Adm. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Supreme National Security Council, Kazakhstan by Karim Massimov, chairman of the National Security Committee, the Kyrgyz Republic by Marat Mukanovich Imankulov, secretary of Security Council, Russia by Nikolai P. Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Tajikistan by Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan by Charymyrat Kakalyyevvich Amavov, deputy chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on Security and secretary, State Security Council, and Uzbekistan by Victor Makhmudov, secretary of the Security Council.

 

Tags: national security agency, india interanational relations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

NCB witness Prabhakar Sail. (Photo: PTI)

Cruise drugs case: NCB vigilance team questions Prabhakar Sail for over 10 hours

Mr Nitish Kumar said the prohibition law was implemented in Bihar on the demand of women. (PTI)

Nitish Kumar to hold meeting on November 16 to review liquor ban

A total of seven CRPF jawans were injured in the incident. (Representational Image. PTI)

CRPF jawan opens fire on colleagues, kills four

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Supreme Court concerned over eight states not giving consent for CBI probe

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham