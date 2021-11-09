Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Nov 2021  CRPF jawan opens fire on colleagues, kills four
India, All India

CRPF jawan opens fire on colleagues, kills four

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 9, 2021, 7:06 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2021, 7:06 am IST

This is the fifth incident of fratricidal killing in Bastar in the last two years

A total of seven CRPF jawans were injured in the incident. (Representational Image. PTI)
 A total of seven CRPF jawans were injured in the incident. (Representational Image. PTI)

Raipur: A CRPF jawan opened fire on his colleagues in their camp in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Sukma early on Monday morning, killing four security personnel and injuring three others.

This is the fifth incident of fratricidal killing in Bastar in the last two years. A total of 14 security personnel have lost their lives in these fratricidal cases.

 

“A CRPF jawan opened fire on his colleagues in the Linganpali camp of 50th CRPF battalion killing four security personnel and injuring three others. The incident took place at around 3.15 hours. The immediate provocation for the incident was yet to be ascertained,” Bastar range inspector general of police Sunderraj P. told this newspaper.

According to him, the accused jawan, Reteesh Ranjan, was supposed to do his sentry duty from 0400 hours onwards. After getting ready for the duty he indiscriminately opened fire on other jawans sleeping in the barrack.

A total of seven CRPF jawans were injured in the incident. They were rushed to a hospital in Bhadrachalam in the neighbouring state of Telangana where the doctors declared four of them "brought dead".

 

Of the three injured, two were airlifted to Raipur in Chhattisgarh by an Indian Air Force chopper.

The four slain jawans have been identified as Dhanji, Rajib Mondal, Rajmani Kumar Yadav and Dharmendra Kumar.

Those injured in the incident were Dhananjay Kumar Singh, Dharmatma Kumar and Malay Ranjan Maharana.

A senior police officer described the incident as case of "emotional stress leading to sudden psychological misbalance”.

The accused jawan’s leave application was already sanctioned and he was to go on leave on November 13, a senior CRPF officer said, requesting not to be quoted.

This was the fifth incident of fratricidal killing in Bastar in the last two years.

 

In January this year, a jawan of 241st Bastariya Battalion opened fire on his colleagues in Sedma security camp in Bastar district, killing a jawan.

In May 2020, an assistance platoon commander of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF)’s ninth battalion shot dead two security personnel, including his platoon commander, in his camp Aamdai in south Bastar district of Narayanpur.

In December 2019, a jawan of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)’s 45th battalion opened fire on his colleagues in their camp in Kedanar in Narayanpur district killing five jawans and injuring two others.

In June 2019, a CAF jawan shot dead his two colleagues in their camp in Mingachal in south Bastar district of Bijapur.

 

Chhattisgarh director general of police (DGP) D.M. Awasthi in June 2020 issued a directive to district police authorities concerned in Bastar division comprising seven districts to launch "Spandan campaign" to "de-stress" the jawans by redressing their personal grievances, forcing the jawans who are found to be under stress to go for counselling and medical treatments and ensuring the jawans practise yoga.

Tags: central reserve police force (crpf), 241st bastariya battalion, sedma security camp, chhattisgarh armed force
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

Latest From India

NCB witness Prabhakar Sail. (Photo: PTI)

Cruise drugs case: NCB vigilance team questions Prabhakar Sail for over 10 hours

Mr Nitish Kumar said the prohibition law was implemented in Bihar on the demand of women. (PTI)

Nitish Kumar to hold meeting on November 16 to review liquor ban

Sources said the conference is to be chaired by national security adviser Ajit Doval. (AP File Image)

Delhi gears up for Afghanistan meeting tomorrow, China to stay away

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Supreme Court concerned over eight states not giving consent for CBI probe

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham