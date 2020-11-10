Monday, Nov 09, 2020 | Last Update : 11:39 PM IST

  India   All India  09 Nov 2020  Ahead of Diwali, PM Narendra Modi urges Indians to go 'vocal for local'
India, All India

Ahead of Diwali, PM Narendra Modi urges Indians to go 'vocal for local'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 9, 2020, 10:43 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2020, 10:43 pm IST

Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects worth Rs 614 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi via video conferencing, from New Delhi, Nov 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi via video conferencing, from New Delhi, Nov 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Extending festival greetings to people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his “vocal for local” appeal while urging people to promote “local for Diwali” in a big way.

Modi, who inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects worth Rs 614 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, via video conferencing, asserted that buying local products will not only strengthen local manufacturing but will also brighten up Diwali of those who make these products and give a new boost to the economy.

 

Appreciating people of his parliamentary constituency for their “social unity” in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister also spoke about the agriculture reforms introduced by his government, insisting that these reforms will connect farmers directly to the market and “send middlemen out of the system.”

“You are seeing today that along with vocal for local, the mantra of local for Diwali is resonating everywhere….Celebrating Diwali with local products will give a new boost to the economy. I would like to say to the people of Varanasi and all countrymen, promote 'local for Diwali' big time,” said the Prime Minister adding that when every person buys local products with pride, talks about them, they help in promoting it.

 

Highlighting various schemes launched by his government, Modi said under the Swamitva scheme, farmers will be issued property cards, which will not only help them get loans, but the “game of grabbing their properties will also end.”

Starting his address in Bhojpuri with the “Har Har Mahadev” salutation, Modi also credited Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for various development projects in the state and said as the coronavirus situation improves, tourists will start coming and they will return with a “good image” of the city.

Tags: narendra modi, diwali, varanasi lok sabha, vocal for local

Latest From India

Patna: Grand Alliance supporters monitoring strong room through CCTV footage at AN College ahead of the Bihar Assembly results, in Patna, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bihar set to enter new political generation as state braces for counting of votes

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)

MP bypolls vote count on Tuesday; Scindia, Nath prestige at stake

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami denied bail once again

Representational image

Not just Delhi-NCR: NGT bans crackers in cities with 'poor' or 'worse' air quality

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham