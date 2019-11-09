Temple of justice resolved decades old dispute amicably: PM Modi

In a unanimous verdict, the top court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute should not be seen as anybody's win or loss, and appealed to countrymen for peace, unity and amity.

In a unanimous verdict, the top court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. "Whether it is devotion to Ram or Rahim, now is time for everybody to strengthen devotion to India," the prime minister said in a series of tweets in reaction to the verdict. He also asserted that the SC verdict in Ayodhya case will strengthen people's faith in judicial system. The temple of justice (the apex court) has resolved decades old dispute amicably, Modi said.