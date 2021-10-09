Saturday, Oct 09, 2021 | Last Update : 08:55 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Oct 2021  SC slams Uttar Pradesh government's probe on Lakhimpur Kheri violence
India, All India

SC slams Uttar Pradesh government's probe on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Oct 9, 2021, 6:37 am IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2021, 6:37 am IST

The court directed the DGP of the state to ensure that all the evidence is protected and preserved

The court also took exception to the composition of SIT comprising DIG, SP, circle officers of Uttar Pradesh police saying that it was not surprising the way it was acting against the accused as it is packed with local people. (PTI)
 The court also took exception to the composition of SIT comprising DIG, SP, circle officers of Uttar Pradesh police saying that it was not surprising the way it was acting against the accused as it is packed with local people. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and expressed its “dissatisfactions” with the composition of the Special Investigating Team (SIT) set up to investigate Lakhimpur Kheri killings of farmers and its soft paddling and accommodating approach towards Ashish Mishra -- son of minister of state for home Ajay Mishra at the Centre -- while asking him to appear before it for questioning on his alleged involvement in the incident.

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, heading a bench also comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli, said, “We expect responsible government and police” and mocked the way the SIT was telling Ashish Mishra to “Please come and tell us…”  and give him more time till Saturday to appear before it after he did not appear in the first instance.

 

“When there is a serious allegation of death or gunshot injury, will other accused in this country be treated the same way?" the court asked senior lawyer Harish Salve who was appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government.

The hearing witnessed the court making it clear that the present SIT is unsatisfactory and has to go, but handing over the matter to CBI did not find favour with it, with Mr Salve summing up the mood of the court saying, “Pudding (SIT) has to be remade to make it palatable.”

The court directed the DGP of the state to ensure that all the evidence is protected and preserved.

“They should be told they don’t destroy evidence or do anything negative. Communicate it to them,” CJI told Mr Salve who in turn assured that he will personally communicate it. He also addressed the court's concerns over attempts to whitewash the whole incident.

 

Mr Salve’s reference to the pudding was in pursuance to Justice Kohli’s observation that the “taste of the pudding was in eating”. Justice
Kohli said this apparently suggesting that Mr Salve, appearing for the UP government, may describe the incident as “extremely serious” but it has not been dealt with in any seriousness.

The court asked, “What is the message we (state government) are sending?”

The court also took exception to the composition of SIT comprising DIG, SP, circle officers of Uttar Pradesh police saying that it was not surprising the way it was acting against the accused as it is packed with local people.

 

“All are local people. This is what happens when local people are there,” CJI Ramana said, taking a dim view of the composition of the SIT.

The court also brushed aside the suggestion to handover the investigation to CBI, with CJI Ramana without completing the sentence saying, “CBI is not a solution for the reasons known to you... because of the person… Better find other ways”.

Reverting to the way SIT was calling  Ashish Mishra for questioning, the court wondered aloud, “What is the message we (state government) are sending?” Mr Salve, obviously trying to salvage the situation, said, “I agree the accused should have been arrested... I have been assured that between today and tomorrow whatever is required to be done will be done and if the accused (Ashish Mishra) does not appear before the SIT tomorrow at 11.00 AM, action will be taken.”

 

The strong observation by the top court pulling up the Uttar Pradesh government and the way SIT was going about its probe came in the course of the hearing of a PIL by two lawyers -- Shiv Kumar Tripathi and C.S. Panda -- seeking direction for the registration of FIR, judicial probe under the supervision of the top court and assisted by the CBI.

The two lawyers had written a letter to CJI Ramana which was treated as a PIL.

Allowing a week’s time to the Uttar Pradesh government to make amends, the court directed the posting of the matter on October 20, and will be taken up by the bench headed by Chief Justice Ramana as a first item.    

 

Tags: indian supreme court, uttar pradesh government, cji ramana, cbi, shiv kumar tripathi, c.s. panda, ashish mishra, justice kohli, harish salve, special investigating team
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Relatives wail during the funeral of Satinder Kaur, a government school teacher who was killed by militants, in Srinagar, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI/S. Irfan)

Won't allow repeal of repeat of 1990: Kashmir parties

The faceoff, which was reported near Yangtse in the Tawang sector, had lasted for few hours before both sides disengaged. Representational Image. (Twitter)

India, China in Tawang faceoff, later disengage

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: No action to be taken under pressure says UP CM Adityanath

The announcement follows a diplomatic row after the UK had included Covishield in its approved vaccine formulations but refused to recognise Indians vaccinated with it as eligible for travel without quarantine measures. (Photo: AFP)

India, UK decide to facilitate travel between two countries

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham