Friday, Oct 09, 2020 | Last Update : 02:22 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   All India  09 Oct 2020  IAF has honed strike power, says RKS Bhadauria
India, All India

IAF has honed strike power, says RKS Bhadauria

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Oct 9, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2020, 12:30 pm IST

"Up-gradations of our aircraft with weapons and sensors are ably supported by a networked decision making matrix"

IAF personnel march past during the 88th Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. — PTI photo
  IAF personnel march past during the 88th Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. — PTI photo

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria in his address on Air Force Day said on Thursday that Air Force will evolve and be ready  to safeguard nation’s sovereignty and interests in all circumstances.

"I would like to commend all warriors for the quick response, in the recent stand-off on our northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality, and provided proactive support to all the requirements of deployment and sustenance forthe Indian Army. We have clearly demonstrated our resolve, operational capability, and the will to effectively engage the adversary, should the need arise, " said Air Force Chief.

 

He said that the recent induction of state of the art Rafale, Chinook and Apache aircraft, have added significantly to IAF's combat capability over its adversaries on the battlefield.

"Our offensive strike capability has been honed further, with up-gradations of our aircraft with weapons and sensors, ably supported by a networked decision making matrix. We have a large strategic air lift capability comprising of IL-76s, C-17s and C-130s and have also significantly enhanced our heli-lift capabilities with our helicopter inductions," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said that the emerging security scenario mandates a greater need to have a strong Air Force, to fight across domains across the entire spectrum of warfare."Our vision for this decade, is to continue to comprehensively scale up our combat capability, and be a force to reckon with across the entire sphere of influence; through careful force structuring, modernisation, operational training, and acquisition of indigenous equipment to achieve substantial self-reliance," he said.

 

Air Force Chief said the evolving threat matrix in our region is becoming complex, ranging from aspirational adversaries with huge investments in military arsenal, to those collusively supported by non-state actors, apart from growing sub-conventional threats emanating from terrorism and cyber
space. "Disruptive technologies and easy access to low cost options like drones, are increasingly demanding greater attention to the sub-conventional domain," he said.

"For the future, we have initiated processes for developing indigenous combat systems with sixth generation technologies, including Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Wingman concept, optionally manned combat platforms, swarm drones, hypersonic weapons to name a few," he said.

 

Air Force Chief said that the space domain is likely to become increasingly important in future years, and is being given the required thrust.

"On behalf of all Air Warriors, I would like to assure the nation, that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready, to safeguard our Nation’s sovereignty and interests, in all circumstances," he added.

Tags: indian air force (iaf), rks bhadauria
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ramvilas Paswan after his demise on Thursday evening, at his Janpath residence in New Delhi. — PTI photo

A Dalit icon, Paswan always read writing on the wall

Uddhav Thackeray (file photo Rajesh Jadhav)

Uddhav Thackeray star campaigner for Shiv Sena candidates in Bihar

Ex-CM Kamal Nath and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Recover cost of conducting Madhya Pradesh bypolls from defectors: Congress plea

The police acted on a complaint filed by Hansa Research, a firm appointed by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to monitor barometers used for determining TRP ratings of TV channels. (Representaional image)

TRP scam: Bank acounts of TV channels under radar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham