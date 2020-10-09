Friday, Oct 09, 2020 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

  HAL employee arrested for supplying Indian fighter aircraft details to ISI
India, All India

HAL employee arrested for supplying Indian fighter aircraft details to ISI

PTI
Published : Oct 9, 2020, 4:30 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2020, 4:30 pm IST

The man was supplying secret information about Indian fighter aircraft and their manufacturing unit to ISI, a police statement said.

Representational image.
 Representational image.

Mumbai: A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) employee has been arrested for supplying Indian fighter aircraft details to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, Maharashtra police said on Friday.

The man was supplying secret information about Indian fighter aircraft and their manufacturing unit to ISI, a police statement said.

 

The Nashik unit of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had received reliable intelligence about the man, who was in constant touch with ISI, the statement said.

The man was supplying the secret information about Indian fighter aircraft and their sensitive details, along with the information related to HAL's aircraft manufacturing unit at Ojhar near Nashik, airbase and prohibited area inside the manufacturing unit, police said.

An offence under the Official Secrets Act has been registered against the 41-year-old man, an official said.

Officials of the Nashik ATS unit arrested him from his house in Nashik, he said.

Three mobile handsets along with five SIM cards and two memory cards have been seized from him, he said. The phones and SIM cards were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination, he added.

 

The accused was produced before court on Friday, and has been remanded in ATS custody for 10 days, he said.

HAL's Aircraft Division Nashik, established in 1964 for licence manufacture of MiG-21FL aircraft and K-13 missiles, is located at Ojhar, 24 km from Nashik and around 200 km from Mumbai.

The division has also manufactured other MiG variants like MiG-21M, MiG-21 BIS, MiG-27 M and the state-of-the-art Su-30 MKI fighter jet. The division also carries out overhaul of the MiG series aircraft and Repair and Overhaul (ROH) of Su-30 MKI aircraft.

Tags: hindustan aeronautics limited, inter services intelligence, indian fighter aircraft

