There will be Shiv Sena Chief Minister in state in times to come: Sanjay Raut

Raut further asserted that Shiv Sena's name would be written on the first brick that would be used in the construction of Ram Mandir.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at the parties traditional Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park here, Raut stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next Dussehra rally. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: There will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in the state in the times to come, stated Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while addressing party's Dussehra rally in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

"There will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in the state in the times to come. Today, Shiv Sena looks a little calm but do not go by that. Since we are in the alliance we ought to speak carefully on some issues," said Raut while addressing the gathering at the rally.

"We are not just planning to win the assembly elections; we want to hoist our flag on the ministry. Back then nobody dared to raise voice against demonetization but party chief Uddhav Thackeray was the only person who stated that the economy was affected due to demonetization. It was Bal Thackeray's dream to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and that's why we came into an alliance with BJP," he added.

