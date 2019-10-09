Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019 | Last Update : 12:30 PM IST

Ravan is losing stature every year in this Bhopal locality

PTI
Published : Oct 9, 2019, 10:31 am IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2019, 10:31 am IST

Last year, the height of the effigy was 58 feet, and it was reduced to 57 feet this year.

Burning of Ravan's effigy symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and evil should not stand tall, think the organisers of Dussehra event in Bittan Market here. (Photo: Representational)
Bhopal: Towering effigies of Ravan which are set on fire are the chief attraction of Dussehra festivities, but in this Bhopal locality, the height of the demon king is shrinking every year.

Burning of Ravan's effigy symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and evil should not stand tall, think the organisers of Dussehra event in Bittan Market here.

"We celebrate Dussehra to mark Lord Ram's victory over Ravan. So why should evil be taller than good? We have decided to bring down the height of the effigy by a foot every year," said Rajesh Vyas, president of Bittan Market Dussehra Utsav Samiti.

Last year, the height of the effigy was 58 feet, and it was reduced to 57 feet this year, he said.

