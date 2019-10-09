Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:44 PM IST

India, All India

Goa: Cabinet rolls back road tax by 50 per cent till Dec 31

ANI
Published : Oct 9, 2019, 4:47 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2019, 4:47 pm IST

The decision comes after promoters of car dealerships warned of a dip in car sales and requested government to incentivise the purchases.

Goa CM Pramod Swant. (Photo: ANI)
 Goa CM Pramod Swant. (Photo: ANI)

Panaji: The Goa cabinet on Wednesday rolled back the road tax by 50 per cent for all vehicles up to December 31 this year.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant resolved to slash the road tax by 50 per cent on purchases of new vehicles for a period of three months from October onwards.

"The Cabinet has granted its nod to reduce the road tax by 50 per cent on purchase of any type of new vehicles till December 31, 2019," Sawant said while speaking to media here.

The decision comes a day after promoters of car dealerships in the state warned of a dip in car sales and requested the state government to incentivise the purchase of vehicles.

Last month, the state transport department had announced a 50 per cent discount on road tax for registration of new luxury class vehicles.

Tags: pramod sawant, goa
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Latest From India

The operation was jointly led by Tinsukia police, 210 Cobra Battalion team, 68 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force with 23 Punjab Battalion Army, 21 PARA(SF). (Photo: ANI)

Assam: ULFA cadre apprehended, explosive devices recovered

The CBI had on September 30 moved the court seeking time to complete the investigation into the corruption charges leveled against the duo. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi: CBI granted 2 more months time to probe charges against Rakesh Asthana

He also expressed the hope that with the new system crime rate will reduce in the state as the response time in handling distress calls will significantly improve. (Photo: ANI)

Goa: Chief Minister launches first phase of integrated helpline for all emergencies

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

MOST POPULAR

1

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

2

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

3

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

4

Essential wants to reframe your perspective on mobiles; the result looks promising

5

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham