Delhi: CBI granted 2 more months time to probe charges against Rakesh Asthana

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted two more months of time to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe charges against the agency's former special director Rakesh Asthana and others.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru granted two months' time to the CBI after the agency sought more time to complete the investigation into the corruption charges leveled against Asthana and Devendra Kumar.

The CBI had on September 30 moved the court seeking time to complete the investigation into the corruption charges leveled against the duo. The agency moved the court on the expiry of the four months extension granted to it to investigate the case.

According to the application, it sought the extension as there is an issue relating to the investigation in the foreign countries.

Earlier, the agency had also submitted to the court a status report in a sealed cover containing all the development made in the investigation so far.

Prior to this, the CBI had filed a status report in March earlier this year mentioning the progress made in the investigation and sought further time from the court which was subsequently allowed.

Asthana and Devendra Kumar are being probed by the CBI for allegedly accepting the bribe in exchange for a clean chit to Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana.

Asthana had also accused former CBI Director Alok Verma of trying to falsely implicate him in the case, following which the Centre sent both on leave last year.