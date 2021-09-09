Thursday, Sep 09, 2021 | Last Update : 08:41 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Sep 2021  India, Russia put Pakistan on notice over Afghanistan
India, All India

India, Russia put Pakistan on notice over Afghanistan

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Sep 9, 2021, 6:42 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2021, 6:42 am IST

The Russian dignitary also later called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met external affairs minister S. Jaishankar

NSA Ajit Doval welcomes Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev for a bilateral meeting on security cooperation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI)
 NSA Ajit Doval welcomes Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev for a bilateral meeting on security cooperation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: In a strong signal to the Pakistan-backed Taliban and Islamabad, the national security advisers of India and Russia held detailed talks in New Delhi in which both sides are learnt to have expressed deep concern over the developments in Afghanistan, the need for the Taliban to adhere to promises, the spectre of radicalism and terrorism, the presence of terror groups in Afghanistan and the threat posed to India and Central Asia.

At the “High Level India-Russia Inter-Governmental Consultations on Afghanistan” on Wednesday, NSA Ajit Doval and Russia’s Gen. Nikolai Patrushev are understood to have also discussed the flow of weapons to terrorist groups and smuggling across Afghan borders, and the chances of Afghanistan becoming a hub of opium production and trafficking. The Russian dignitary also later called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, with the Afghan situation figuring in both those separate discussions.

 

At the talks with Gen. Patrushev, secretary to Russia’s Security Council (equivalent to NSA), Mr Doval is learnt to have emphasised Pakistan’s links with the Taliban and other international terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, and also the special responsibility Pakistan has to ensure that Afghan soil is not used to spread terrorism. Mr Doval is also learnt to have highlighted the links of Pakistan’s ISI with Pakistan-based terror groups operating in Afghanistan like Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The two are also understood to have discussed concrete forms of future bilateral cooperation among security agencies, including close coordination, upgrading consultations and information exchanges.

 

Despite the fact that Moscow of late has seemed soft on the Taliban, Russia’s concerns seem to be growing after the recent developments in Afghanistan, including the attack on the Panjshir valley by the Taliban which have angered both Iran and Russian ally Tajikistan.

Ironically, time-tested friends India and Russia had a stark difference of views on Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover. India had strongly supported the Western-backed erstwhile government of then President Ashraf Ghani while Russia had pitched for a strong role for the Taliban and made no secret of its dislike for the erstwhile Afghan government which collapsed last month following the fall of Kabul on August 15 to the Taliban.

 

Russia, meanwhile, put out a statement saying Mr Doval and Gen. Patrushev had an exchange of views on the military, political and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan wherein the “importance of defining parameters of the future state structure of Afghanistan by the Afghans themselves, as well as the need to prevent the escalation of violence, social, ethnic and confessional contradictions in the country, were emphasised”. Moscow also said both discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of security with an emphasis “on further interaction on the anti-terrorist track, combating illegal migration and drug trafficking”, adding that “in addition, both sides agreed to coordinate the approaches of Russia and India in multilateral formats on the Afghan settlement”. It also said “attention was paid to intensifying the joint work of both countryies’ special services and military bodies”.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Was happy to meet Mr Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia. His visit allowed useful discussions between both sides on important regional developments.” The PMO in a statement said: “Secretary Patrushev briefed Prime Minister on his fruitful exchanges with NSA and EAM earlier in the day ... The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the visit of the Russian delegation led by Secretary Patrushev at a time when major changes are taking place in the region. ... He also said he was looking forward to welcoming President Putin in India in the near future, for the bilateral summit.”

 

Tags: afghan crisis, pakistan-backed taliban, national security advisers of india, afghanistan, inter-governmental consultations, ajit doval, nikolai patrushev, narendra modi, s. jaishankar, lashkar-e-tayyaba, jaish-e-mohammed, panjshir valley, ashraf ghani, nsa, eam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Ayaan Shankta (in red). (Photo: Facebook/Dhirubhai Ambani International School)

Mumbai teen wins global recognition for environment-related project

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sachin Waze demanded Rs 5 crore per month from bars, restaurants: NIA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during party workers' meeting for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Modi, Shah set agencies after TMC leaders, says Mamata

This is the second time that PM Modi will be chairing the BRICS Summit, the first being the Goa Summit in 2016. (PTI)

Stage set for virtual BRICS Summit today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham