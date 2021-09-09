Thursday, Sep 09, 2021 | Last Update : 08:41 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Sep 2021  Develop niche technology: IAF chief Bhadauria
India, All India

Develop niche technology: IAF chief Bhadauria

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Sep 9, 2021, 4:44 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2021, 6:46 am IST

He said that IAF intends to procure 350 aircrafts over the next two decades including the current order of 83 Light Combat Aircraft

The IAF chief said the Tejas light combat aircraft project has instilled confidence in the aerospace industry in India and that it has huge potential to grow further. (Twitter)
 The IAF chief said the Tejas light combat aircraft project has instilled confidence in the aerospace industry in India and that it has huge potential to grow further. (Twitter)

New Delhi: With continued stand-off with China, Indian Air Force Chief R.K.S. Bhadauria on Wednesday urged India Inc to develop niche technologies as whatever "new surprises we can spring on adversary will be critical in a conflict." He said that IAF  intends to procure 350 aircrafts over the next two decades including the current order of 83 Light Combat Aircraft (the Tejas) to energize the aerospace sector and that all efforts will be to procure from indigenous sources.

“Looking at the northern neighbour, we have to have niche technologies, niche capabilities which must be built in-house by our own industry for reasons of security,” Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria while addressing a conference on 'Energising Indian Aerospace Industry'. He said that it is a challenge we need to look at. "The industry side to rise to the challenge because this is what will give us maximum result," said the Air Force Chief. “Whatever new surprises we can spring on the adversary in the next conflict that is what will be critical,” he said.

 

He stressed on the need to make self-reliance as the most important pillar of national security.

The IAF chief  said the Tejas light combat aircraft project has instilled confidence in the aerospace industry in India and that it has huge potential to grow further.

Tags: indian air force (iaf), stand-off with china, indian air force, r.k.s. bhadauria, iaf, energising indian aerospace industry, tejas light combat aircraft project
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Ayaan Shankta (in red). (Photo: Facebook/Dhirubhai Ambani International School)

Mumbai teen wins global recognition for environment-related project

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sachin Waze demanded Rs 5 crore per month from bars, restaurants: NIA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during party workers' meeting for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Modi, Shah set agencies after TMC leaders, says Mamata

NSA Ajit Doval welcomes Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev for a bilateral meeting on security cooperation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI)

India, Russia put Pakistan on notice over Afghanistan

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham