Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 04:58 AM IST

India, All India

Veteran jurist Ram Jethmalani dies

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 3:34 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 3:34 am IST

The eminent lawyer breathed his last at 7.45 am at his official residence in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to noted jurist Ram Jethmalani at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to noted jurist Ram Jethmalani at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani, who not only personified the platinum class in Indian judiciary but who also was known for representing unconventional persons and parties, breathed his last on Sunday morning, just six days short of his 96th birthday.

Hewas cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Sunday in the presence of family members, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and prominent politicians.

Jethmalani, defended the accused in the Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi assassination, as well as Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh in stock market scam cases. He represented Delhi University professor SAR Geelani in the Parliament attack case in 2001, Manu Sharma — son of an influential Congress leader — in the Jessica Lall murder case.

The eminent lawyer breathed his last at 7.45 am at his official residence in the national capital. He was not keeping well for a few months, his son Mahesh Jethmalani said.

His last rites were performed later on Sunday evening at the Lodhi road crematorium.

Besides Mahesh, the former Union minister is survived by his daughter based in the US. His other daughter Rani Jethm-alani died in 2011 and another son Janak had also pre-deceased him.

Jethmalani served as Union law minister and also as urban development minister during the prime ministership of Atal Behari Vajpayee against whom he later contested the 2004 Lok Sabha polls from Lucknow seat.

He also served as the Supreme Court Bar Association president in 2010.

Soon after the news of Jethmalani’s death came, tributes started pouring in with President Ram Nath Kovind, vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah condoling his demise.

“Saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union minister and a veteran lawyer. He was known to express his views on public issues with his characteristic eloquence. The nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a person of great erudition and intellect,” the President’s Secretariat tweeted.

Mr Naidu said Jethmalani was “one of the brilliant minds of Bharat” and the nation has lost “a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual and a patriot, who was active till his last breath”.

Mr Modi, who also visited the veteran lawyer’s home to pay his last respects, said Jethmalani was “witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject”.

“In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Attorney-general K.K. Venugopal said the country has lost its “finest lawyer” who was bold and handled the most sensational criminal cases and constitutional matters.

Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta hailed Jethmalani as a “giant of a man” who was a rare combination of constitutional expertise, razor-sharp understanding of criminal law, and a “roaring tiger” when it comes to defending his clients.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi extended her condolences on the demise of Jethmalani, to his family and friends. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hailed him as “an able administrator and a seasoned parliamentarian”.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said: “We are saddened by the loss of former Union Minister and veteran lawyer Shri Ram Jethmalani. Our thoughts & prayers are with this family today.”

Congress leader and former law minister Kapil Sibal, who himself is a Supreme Court lawyer, said, “Ram Jethmalani is no more. A crusader in both law and politics, he stood steadfastly for the causes he took up. His knowledge in criminal law was matched by none. He was also a bundle of affection. The nation has lost a great son. May his soul rest in peace.”

Another senior lawyer Indira Jaisinh said, “Ram Jethmalani is no more, we belonged to the same town Shikarpur in Sind (Pakistan). We had a common dream, to see India and Pakastan friends, that was his unfinished agenda , he was there for every one who needed him including Afzal Guru. Our politics differed but we loved each other RIP.”

BJP working president J.P. Nadda called Mr Jethmalani a “legend of Bar”.

Jethmalani was elected as a member of Parliament in the sixth and seventh Lok Sabha on Janta party and BJP tickets, respectively from Mumbai in 1977 and 1980. He came back to the BJP in 2010 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha on the party’s ticket from Rajasthan.

In 2013, Jethmalani was expelled from the BJP’s primary membership for six years for “breach of discipline” and “anti-party” statements.

He later filed a suit against the BJP for expelling him and sought `50 lakh in damage. The matter was amicably settled after Mr Shah expressed “regret” over his expulsion.

Born in Shikarpur in Sindh province (now in Pakistan) in 1923, Jethmalani obtained a law degree at 17. As a lawyer, he rose to fame in 1959 when he was prosecutor in the K.M. Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra case in which a naval Commander was tried for the murder of his wife’s lover.

Jethmalani was lead petitioner in black money case during the previous UPA regime in the Supreme Court where he had argued for bringing back illegal money stashed in foreign banks.

He was L.K. Advani’s defence lawyer in the hawala case, Mr Shah’s lawyer in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, Jayalalithaa’s defence lawyer in disproportionate assets case, Kanimozhi’s defence in 2G scam trial, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s defence in fodder scam case, B.S. Yediyurappa’s defence in mining scam case and argued for Sanjay Dutt’s bail before the Supreme Court in the Mumbai blasts case.

Jethmalani had asked 10 questions per day to Rajiv Gandhi in bofors pay off case. He also defended the Hinduja brothers in the case in which the Delhi high court had quashed all charges against them and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He also represented Arvind Kejriwal in civil and criminal defamation cases filed by former finance minister Arun Jaitley against the chief minister in the Delhi high court. He also appeared for Reliance Natural Resources Ltd in the dispute over gas supplies between the Ambani brothers.

Tags: ram jethmalani, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor

Cong duty to defend secular space: Shashi Tharoor

India’s bold mission to soft-land on the moon suffered a setback with the “Vikram” module losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent in the early hours of Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | Representational)

Vikram hit surface of moon, did not soft land: ISRO

Testing positive during pre-flight BA test or missing it leads to three months suspension of license for first instance and three years for second time.

Airline staff too will face Breath Analyser tests

Congress senior leader Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal slams NDA govt for ‘vendetta politics’

MOST POPULAR

1

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Total value for money

2

CamScanner makes comeback after being removed from Play Store

3

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

4

Apple could launch low-cost iPhone in 2020

5

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham