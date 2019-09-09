Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 09:31 AM IST

Student, 16, youngest to pass 'mahapariksha'; PM takes to Twitter to congratulate

PM Modi was replying to a tweet that said: 'History was created yesterday by 16-year-old Priyavrata son of Smt Aparna and Sri Devadatta Patil While studying Veda and Nyaya from his father, he studied all Vyakarana Maha Granthas from Sri Mohana Sharma and passed 14 levels of Tenali Pariksha, Youngest to pass the MahaPariksha.' (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated a 16-year-old boy for becoming the youngest student to pass the "Mahapariksha" examination.

PM Modi was replying to a tweet that said: "History was created yesterday by 16-year-old Priyavrata son of Smt Aparna and Sri Devadatta Patil While studying Veda and Nyaya from his father, he studied all Vyakarana Maha Granthas from Sri Mohana Sharma and passed 14 levels of Tenali Pariksha, Youngest to pass the MahaPariksha."

The Tenali examination having 14 levels is taken twice a year by the students studying the "Shastras".

