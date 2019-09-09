Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 06:43 PM IST

'Start counting your days,' Sirsa tells Nath as MHA reopens 1984 Sikh riot case

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 6:07 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 6:07 pm IST

Speaking further on the issue, he said that there are 2 witnesses who are ready to depose.

"I thank the SIT for reopening the case. I request the people who were an eyewitness to Kamal Nath killing Sikhs to come forward and become a witness, there is no need to be scared," Sirsa said. (Photo: Twitter | @mssirsa)
 "I thank the SIT for reopening the case. I request the people who were an eyewitness to Kamal Nath killing Sikhs to come forward and become a witness, there is no need to be scared," Sirsa said. (Photo: Twitter | @mssirsa)

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and the president of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a Special investigation team (SIT) was investigating allegations against Kamal Nath at a press conference held at Gurudwara Rakab ganj Sahib.

Nath, who belongs to the Congress party and is the current Chief Minister (CM) of Madhya Pradesh (MP) is allegedly involved in 1984 riots.

"I thank the SIT for reopening the case. I request the people who were an eyewitness to Kamal Nath killing Sikhs to come forward and become a witness, there is no need to be scared," Sirsa said, news agency IANS reported.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, Manjinder Singh Sira on Monday, took to Twitter and wrote, "A big victory for Akali Dal. SIT Opens case against @OfficeOfKNath for his alleged involvement in the 1984 Sikh genocide. Notification issued by MHA upon my submission last year, Case number 601/84 to reopen and consider fresh Evidence against Kamal Nath."

He further said that Nath should start counting his days.

"Start counting your days @OfficeOfKNath; you will soon be meeting your buddy Sajjan Kumar in Jail," he wrote.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given clearance to a proposal to reopen 1984 anti-Sikh riot case against the MP CM.

Speaking further on the issue, he said that there are 2 witnesses who are ready to depose, news agency ANI reported.

"We talked to them today, they've agreed to depose before SIT whenever they are called. We talked to SIT today, they said they will give us a specific date," he said.

He also hit out at the Congress government for letting Kamal Nath continue as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He urged Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi to seek his resignation so that the Sikhs could get justice for 1984 riots which took place near Gurudwara Rakab Ganj.

Tags: mha, sit, majinder singh sirsa, kamal nath
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

