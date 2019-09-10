Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 09:42 PM IST

India, All India

Probe sought by Congress in renewing mining contracts

ANI
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 9:11 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 9:11 pm IST

Congress alleged the law was changed with a retrospective effect and leases were extended for 50 years.

Congres said that certain state ministers also protested to the amendment and had noted that auction would have provided resources to them. (Photo: File)
 Congres said that certain state ministers also protested to the amendment and had noted that auction would have provided resources to them. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress party, on Monday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre of not adopting auction route in renewing leases of 358 mines and failing to give an answer to the Supreme Court over allegations that it was done in exchange for "large donations."

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera sought a probe into the issue and alleged that the move had caused a revenue loss of about Rs 4 lakh crore to the nation's exchequer.

Khera alleged the law was changed with a retrospective effect and leases were extended for 50 years.

He said the Supreme Court had in April this year issued a notice to the government on a petition demanding an inquiry into the renewal of several leases for iron ore and other mines.

"The allegation made in the petition is that several mining leases have been renewed in exchange for large donations," he said.

Khera said the apex court has appointed a senior advocate as Amicus Curiae in the matter to help determine the truth behind these allegations.

"Five months have passed, and the government has failed to give an answer to the Supreme Court on the allegations raised in the petition," Khera said.

He said the party has filed an RTI over the renewal of mining lease.
He said the Modi government introduced in January 2015 a new amendment -- by way of the ordinance -- to the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948.

"The amendment allowed the government to extend the leases of existing mines without going through the auction route," he said, adding that the party leaders had protested the manner in which select committee, which went into the bill to replace the ordinance, was "deliberately" given small window and could not consult states.

He said that certain state ministers also protested to the amendment and had noted that auction would have provided resources to them.

"But clearly that was not a concern for Modi's suit-boot-ki-sarkar. Five years hence it has become clear that this was a potentially massive theft of resources committed on the people of this country to benefit a select few," he said.

"It is alleged before the Supreme Court that the leases for almost 358 mines have been renewed at no premium and no additional cost. 288 additional mining leases are up for renewal as well which are likely to be given the benefit of section 8A," he said.

"The government must disclose the political donations received from the companies whose licenses have been renewed. The period in question is not covered by the secrecy of the electoral bonds," he added.

Khera said the Supreme Court has stated that auction should be the preferred route for the allocation of natural resources unless a more financially feasible route is found.

He also referred late BJP leader Arun Jaitley's strong pitch in favour of an auction for the allocation of resources.

Referring to the CAG, he said it should probe renewal of lease "with the same enthusiasm" as displayed in the UPA years.

"During our days there was a CAG who spoke of notional losses. During their days we see that there is a notional CAG. There is no CAG it appears. The institutions have become notional under their rule," he said.
He said the apex court has issued a notice asking the Modi government to respond to a PIL filed last month.

"The petition alleges a loss of over Rs 4 lakh crore and demand a CBI inquiry into the same. The government has still not filed a reply on the same despite five months have elapsed. What was the reason you did not take the auction route? Who are the industrialists whom you wanted to oblige?" asked Khera.

Tags: congress, pawan khera, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter)

'Govt will not shy away from taking bold decisions,' says S Jaishankar

Shashi Tharoor has had his hands full recently fighting battles on various fronts. On August 31, the Delhi police asked a city court to frame charges of abetment to suicide against him in the case related to death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014. (Photo: ANI)

‘Did not join Congress for lifelong career’: Shashi Tharoor after ‘Hindutva lite’ remark

Singh was inducted in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh here. (Photo: ANI)

Kalyan Singh joins BJP after demitting Rajasthan Governor's office

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

2

Cong leader gets congratulatory message for ‘becoming BJP member’, threatens to lodge FIR

3

Google Pixel 4 crushes iPhone 11 with one killer feature

4

‘Giant leap’: Pakistan's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

5

Children in Bengaluru made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham