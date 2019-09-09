Modi praises Manohar Lal Khattar for his good work

Modi said that in addition to a pension scheme for farmers, the govt will soon introduce a pension scheme for medium and small businessmen.

Chandigarh: The first 100 days of the NDA government’s second term has been of “development of trust” and “big changes in the country”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Addressing a mega rally in Rohtak, marking the culmination of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Mr Modi thanked the public for electing the BJP on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Virtually starting the poll campaign, the Prime Minister said: “The kind of support chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Asriwad Yatra is getting in the state is unprecedented. The Khattar government has really worked for the people of the state which is why people are supporting his yatra. The Jan Ashirwad Yatra may be ending in Rohtak but it is clear which party will be getting the blessing of Haryana’s public,” he said.

The double engine of the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana and the Modi government at the Centre is going to immensely benefit the state, the Prime Minister said, adding that the Khattar government has done good job in improving the sex ratio of girls in the state as well as focusing on their education.

Mr Modi said that in addition to a pension scheme for farmers, the government will soon introduce a pension scheme for medium and small businessmen as well. Talking about the first 100 days of his second term, Mr Modi said that the days were of “change, determination, improvement and good intention”.

“In the past 100 days, all the big decisions we took, their inspiration was derived from 130 crore Indians. It is only through your trust that the government was able to take decisions ranging from agriculture to national security,” Mr Modi said.

“Be it the matter of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh or of the worsening water crisis, 130 crore citizens of India have started looking for new solutions to the problems,” he added. The Prime Minister also thanked all political parties for their role in the passage of highest number of Bills in a Parliament session.

“The amount of Bills passed in the recent Parliament session has been unprecedented. Till late night, MPs debated and discussed new laws. Even though this stage is of the BJP but I would like to thank all the political parties,” he said.

With the Centre’s help, projects worth `25,000 crore were underway in Haryana, he said. The PM laid the foundation stones for five projects and inaugurated five projects.

At the rally, earthen pitchers apart from steel and copper glasses were arranged to serve the gathering. Supporting the Central government’s campaign against single-use plastics, the ruling party had put up banners and hoardings made of clothes at the venue.

The foundations for Shree Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College in Gurugram, 576 houses in police complex Bhondsi, Mega Food Park at IMT-Rohtak, Integrated Command-and-Control-Centre in Karnal and area-based development under Faridabad Smart City Project were laid.

Mr Modi inaugurated rehabilitation of Dulhera distributory, girls colleges in Badoli (Palwal), Punhana (Nuh), Mandkola (Palwal), Ugalan (Hisar) and Kalanwali (Sirsa), Integrated-Command-and-Control Centre in Faridabad, 576 low-cost dwelling houses in Rohtak and energy-efficient street-light project with centralised control and monitoring system in Thanesar, Ladwa, Shahabad and Pehowa (Kurukshetra).