Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 10:58 AM IST

India, All India

J&K CPI-M leader Tarigami, shifted to AIIMS

PTI
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 10:42 am IST

He had been put under house arrested in the early hours of August 5 when the Centre abrogated special status to J&K under the Constitution.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday said that Tarigami should be shifted 'at the earliest' to 'the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, from Srinagar. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court had on Thursday said that Tarigami should be shifted 'at the earliest' to 'the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, from Srinagar. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ailing CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, who has been under house arrest for over a month in Srinagar, was shifted to AIIMS here on Monday morning, officials said.

Accompanied by a doctor, a relative and a police officer, Tarigami arrived here and was immediately taken to AIIMS, the officials said.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday said that Tarigami should be shifted "at the earliest" to "the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, from Srinagar, where he is under house arrest."

He had been put under house arrested in the early hours of August 5 when the Centre abrogated special status to Jammu and Kashmir under the Constitution.

Tags: m y tarigami, cpi(m), aiims
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

She claimed that when she expressed her discomfort about working at the couple's place, she was threatened that she would be pushed into prostitution if she refused. (Photo: Representational)

DCW rescues minor Assamese girl held captive as domestic help

IMD official PK Shah said Bhopal received 62.1 millimetres of rain between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

As heavy rains lashes parts of MP, schools remain shut in Bhopal, Sehore today

The move came less than a fortnight after NRC in Assam was released on August 31. (Photo: Representational | AFP)

After Assam NRC, Maharashtra seeks land to build detention centre

(Photo: File)

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar released from custody: report

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s biggest rival to show-off iPhone 11

2

Akshay Kumar announces 'Prithviraj' on his 52nd birthday; watch

3

Next Apple iPhone to come with stunning blockbuster feature

4

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Total value for money

5

CamScanner makes comeback after being removed from Play Store

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham