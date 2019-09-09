Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar released from custody: report

In May 2019, UN designated Azhar as a terrorist after China lifted its hold on proposal by the US, the UK, and France to list him.

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan has secretly released Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar from protective custody, reported News18.

In May 2019, the United Nations designated Azhar as a terrorist after China lifted its hold on the proposal by the US, the UK, and France to list him.

It was a huge victory for India after a decade of relentless efforts to ban the mastermind of several terror attacks against India, including the deadly Pulwama attack against Indian security forces.

Recently, India declared Azhar the first individual terrorist under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Ministry of Home Affairs, through a gazette notification, declared Azhar, LeT founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Mumbai 26/11 attack mastermind Zakir Ur Rehman Lakhvi and 1993 Bombay blast accused Dawood Ibrahim as terrorists.