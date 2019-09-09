Chidambaram says 'no officer has done anything wrong, don't want anyone to be arrested'

Chidambaram was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case.

New Delhi: On Monday, former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is at present lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX Media case said he did not want any officials involved in the case to be arrested as they had done no wrong.

Tweeting on behalf of the leader, his family said: “People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?' I have no answer.”

“No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested,” another tweet said.

Chidambaram was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case. He is housed in Jail number 7 — reserved mainly for economic offenders — that also housed his son Karti.