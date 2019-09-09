Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 09:31 AM IST

India, All India

Chandrayaan-1's director explains why Vikram lander stopped receiving signals

ANI
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 9:04 am IST

ISRO earlier lost contact with the Vikram Lander, minutes before its touchdown on the lunar surface in the early hours on Saturday.

Chandrayaan 2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (Photo: File)
 Chandrayaan 2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (Photo: File)

Chennai: The obstacles on the lunar surface may have been stopping the lander Vikram from receiving signals, Chandrayaan-1 Director Mylswamy Annadurai said on Sunday.

"As we have located the lander on the lunar surface, we now have to establish contact with it. The place, where the lander alighted is expected to be not conducive enough for the lander to soft-land. There may be some obstacles, which could have been stopping us from establishing the connection," Annadurai said.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) earlier lost contact with the Vikram Lander, one of three components of the Chandrayaan 2, minutes before its touchdown on the lunar surface in the early hours on Saturday.

The same orbiter which located the lander has also been provided with a communication channel, which envisages such eventuality, he said, adding that a same line of side-channel can be used to establish the communication with the lander.

"In the past, the Chandrayaan's orbiter had beamed the signals towards the lander to establish signals, but in the present case, it has to be seen whether the latter receives it or not," the director added.

"There is always a two-way communication between the orbiter and the lander, but we can attempt to communicate through one way."

He, however, asserted that the communication will not be for more than 5-10 minutes.

"It is a tricky situation but our scientists are capable enough to handle it," he added.

The lander was 2.1-km above the moon's surface when it lost the connection with the ground station at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

Earlier on Sunday, ISRO chairman K Sivan had confirmed that the space agency has found the location of the lander through a thermal image clicked by the Orbiter, which is already in the intended orbit around the Moon.

K Sivan, however, maintained that no communication has been established with the lander and that the agency will try to establish it in the next 14 days.

Chandrayaan 2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

After revolving around the earth's orbit, the spacecraft began its journey to the moon on August 14 and all manoeuvres were carried out to perfection until the last few minutes of descent.

The incident saw all of India uniting in showing their support to the space agency and its scientists, who have said that the moon mission has accomplished at least 90 to 95 per cent of its objectives despite the severance of communication with the lander.

Tags: chandrayaan-2, chandrayaan-1, isro, k sivan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

Latest From India

(Photo: File)

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar released from custody: report

Pillai said, 'Now, there are interests from the US, Russia and China to create base on Moon, (so) India will naturally follow'. (Representational Image)

India can set up factory on moon, get Helium-3 to Earth: Ex-DRDO scientist

'Three months back BJP worker Pradeep Mandal and Sukanto Mandal were attacked by almost 400 persons. The attackers were the men of a smuggler,' Vijayvargiya said. (Photo: File)

Kailash Vijayvargiya says Mamata does politics of appeasement, terror

PM Modi was replying to a tweet that said: 'History was created yesterday by 16-year-old Priyavrata son of Smt Aparna and Sri Devadatta Patil While studying Veda and Nyaya from his father, he studied all Vyakarana Maha Granthas from Sri Mohana Sharma and passed 14 levels of Tenali Pariksha, Youngest to pass the MahaPariksha.' (Photo: Twitter)

Student, 16, youngest to pass 'mahapariksha'; PM takes to Twitter to congratulate

MOST POPULAR

1

Akshay Kumar announces 'Prithviraj' on his 52nd birthday; watch

2

Next Apple iPhone to come with stunning blockbuster feature

3

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Total value for money

4

CamScanner makes comeback after being removed from Play Store

5

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham