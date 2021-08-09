Monday, Aug 09, 2021 | Last Update : 11:18 AM IST

MP govt forms cabinet task force for relief work in flood-hit areas

PTI
Published : Aug 9, 2021, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2021, 10:59 am IST

The state government is also arranging financial assistance for the construction of houses destroyed in floods

 The families of those who died in the floods will be given a financial assistance of Rs four lakh each, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI file photo)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a slew of measures to help the people in areas affected by floods following heavy rains and formed a task force, comprising 12 cabinet ministers, to look after the relief work.

In a statement issued late Sunday evening, Chouhan also said the families of those who died in the floods will be given a financial assistance of Rs four lakh each.

 

At least 24 people died and thousands were evacuated to safety as rains lashed the Chambal-Gwalior region of north Madhya Pradesh last week, officials earlier said.

Chouhan said 8,900 people trapped at various locations in flood-hit districts were rescued by the Air Force, the Army, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), while 32,900 people were shifted to safer places.

I have formed a task force, comprising 12 cabinet ministers and officials of all important departments. I myself, and the team of ministers and officials will oversee the relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction work, the CM said.

 

In addition to the regular ration given to beneficiaries, an additional 50 kg of food grains will be given to the flood-hit families, he said.

Wherever possible, we will provide wheat flour to such families so that they can arrange for their food immediately, he said.

Besides, Rs 6,000 was being given immediately to families who lost their houses so that they can stay in rented accommodations, the CM said.

After the survey, the state government will also provide assistance to those who have lost their household items. The state government is also arranging financial assistance for the construction of houses destroyed in floods, he said.

 

The families of those who died in the floods will also be given a financial assistance of Rs four lakh each, he said, adding that Rs 30,000 will be given to those who lost their dairy cattle, while Rs 25,000 will be provided for loss of other cattle.

Relief will also be provided for crop loss due to the floods, the CM added.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Kamal Nath accused the BJP government in the state of failing to provide relief to the flood-hit people.

"Why had the government not made any arrangements when the Meteorological department issued the warning of heavy rains in the flood-hit districts? Nath asked while addressing a meeting of Congress MLAs on Sunday night.

 

He claimed the relief measures were only limited to the state government's announcements.

The state government is only publicising the rescue work and exaggerating the data, the former state chief minister alleged.

Tags: chief minister shivraj singh chouhan, madhya pradesh cabinet, flood relief, madhya pradesh floods, flood hit areas
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

