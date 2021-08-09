Monday, Aug 09, 2021 | Last Update : 01:11 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Aug 2021  ICMR: Cocktail of Covaxin, Covishield is ‘safe, better’
India, All India

ICMR: Cocktail of Covaxin, Covishield is ‘safe, better’

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 9, 2021, 12:41 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2021, 12:41 am IST

The study was done by ICMR on 18 individuals who were inadvertently given a shot of Covaxin after their first dose of the Covishield in UP

The mixing and matching of Covid-19 vaccines may possibly do more good than harm, a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research has claimed. (Representational Photo:AP)
 The mixing and matching of Covid-19 vaccines may possibly do more good than harm, a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research has claimed. (Representational Photo:AP)

New Delhi: The mixing and matching of Covid-19 vaccines may possibly do more good than harm, a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research has claimed.

The study was done by ICMR on 18 individuals who were “inadvertently” given a shot of Covaxin after their first dose of the Covishield vaccine in Uttar Pradesh.

 

“We compared the safety and immunogenicity profile of them against that of individuals receiving either Covishield or Covaxin… The findings suggest that immunisation with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity,” the study has claimed.

It added that the IgG antibody and neutralising antibody response of the participants was significantly higher among those who were given the mixed-up doses compared to those who were not given this.

During the study – “Serendipitous Covid-19 Vaccine-Mix in Uttar Pradesh, India: Safety and Immunogenicity Assessment of a Heterologous Regime” — the reaction on 18 people who had received two doses of two different vaccines was compared to 40 people who had got two doses of Covishield and 40 who had got two doses of Covaxin. The study duration was from May to June 2021.

 

Tags: cocktail vaccine, covaxin, covishield, icmr, uttar pradesh, covid-19 vaccines
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Another JeI member Zahoor Ahmad Reshi's residence has also been raided by NIA. (Representational image: PTI)

Terror funding case: NIA conducts raids across 8 districts in J-K

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport amid heavy rains on August 7, 2020. (PTI file photo)

Kozhikode crash: final compensation to all injured flyers, next of kin of deceased

A BMC health worker takes swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

COVID-19: India records 39,070 new cases, 491 fatalities

Johnson & Johnson will further boost the country's collective fight against the novel coronavirus infection. (Reuters/File Photo)

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets Emergency Use approval in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham