Defence Ministry bans 101 import items, big push to atmanirbhar bharat says Rajnath

PTI
Published : Aug 9, 2020, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2020, 1:30 pm IST

Ministry has prepared a list of 101 items for which the embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces progressive restrictions on import of 101 defence items. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: In a major reform initiative to boost the domestic defence industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms including artillery guns, assault rifles and transport aircraft.

"The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative," Singh said on Twitter while making the announcement.

 

He said the ministry has prepared a list of 101 items for which the embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024.

The list of 101 embargoed items comprises some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, light combat helicopters (LCHs), radars and many other items.

Singh said all necessary steps would be taken to ensure that timelines for domestic production of equipment identified under a negative list for import are met, adding the measures will include a co-ordinated mechanism for hand-holding of the industry by the defence services.

 

"The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024. The aim behind promulgation of the list is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the armed forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation," he said.

