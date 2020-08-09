Asked if I am an Indian for not speaking in Hindi at airport: DMK MP Kanimozhi

I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi, Kanimozhi tweeted

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a CISF officer asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a Central Industrial Security Force officer asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English.

"Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if 'I am an Indian,' when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi. #hindiimposition," Kanimozhi who is also the DMK's women's wing secretary said on her twitter handle.

Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if “I am an Indian” when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi.#hindiimposition — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 9, 2020

A number of social media users replied supporting her, with one of them saying, I am an Indian and Hindi has nothing to do with it! #hindiimposition Pass it on!