Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 08:10 PM IST

India, All India

Weapon used to kill Dabholkar to be searched by CBI in Arabian Sea

ANI
Published : Aug 9, 2019, 6:54 pm IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2019, 6:54 pm IST

The request to conduct a search in the Arabian sea was pending for clearance from the ministry.

Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar
 Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar

Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday informed the Pune court that it has got a clearance from Maharashtra's environment ministry to conduct a search operation in the depths of the Arabian sea to find out the weapon used to murder rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

The request to conduct a search in the Arabian sea was pending for clearance from the ministry. A foreign company has been given a contract to conduct the operation.

Dabholkar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013.

Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, an accused in Dabholkar murder case, has been charged with helping Sharad Kalskar, who had allegedly shot the rationalist, in dismantling the weapons.

Last month, Punalekar was granted bail by Pune sessions court on a surety amount of Rs 30,000.

Tags: dabholkar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

Latest From India

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Ex-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to Delhi AIIMS over breathing problems

'A lot of people come and ask me for a selfie, I cannot say no to them. No one is seeing the hard work I am doing, I even went to an area by swimming to help people. This is a very tough time and I am doing everything that is possible to assist in relief operation', Mahajan said. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashta minister retorts to critics over selfie during flood relief operations

Echoing her opinion, several students have expressed their happiness over the district administration's decision to reopen the schools in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools reopened after five days in Udhampur

ED also stated that Ratul skipped questioning and his anticipatory bail was rejected by a CBI special court. (Photo: ANI)

Non-bailable warrant against Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland money laundering case

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Joe Jonas passionately kisses Sophie Turner amidst celebration with family

2

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

3

3 pound oyster caught in western France

4

Forget latest Android flagship! Now is the perfect time to buy this smartphone

5

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham