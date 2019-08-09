Sitaram Yechury detained at Srinagar airport

Communist Party of India (Marxist), the organisation to which Yechury belongs, took to Twitter to raise protest against the same.

The party maintained that Yechury was in the state to meet the party workers. (Photo: PTI/File)

Srinagar: Senior politburo member Sitaram Yechury has been detained at Srinagar airport on Friday.

The party maintained that Yechury was in the state to meet the party workers.

The tweet from CPI(M)'s official twitter handle read the following:

"Sitaram Yechury has been detained at Srinagar Airport and not allowed to move anywhere. This despite the fact that he had informed the administration about his visit to meet CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami who is not well & other party workers. We strongly protest this illegal detention."

The region has been in news after India revoked Article 370 withdrawing special status accorded to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state in two union territories.