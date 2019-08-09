Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 08:54 AM IST

India, All India

Rajnath Singh approves big purchases for Indian Navy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 9, 2019, 1:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2019, 7:24 am IST

The NGMMCB has been developed and manufactured in India by Indo-Russia joint venture company, BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)
 Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday in his first   the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting  approved procurement of indigenous Software Defined Radio (SDR Tactical) and next generation maritime mobile coastal batteries (Long Range) for the Indian Navy to give a boost to indigenisation.

The SDR is a complex and state of art communication system, which has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO, BEL and Weapons Electronics System Engineering Establishment (WESEE).

It would enable information sharing, collaboration and situational awareness through high-speed data and secure voice communication with anti-jamming capability.

The next generation maritime mobile coastal batteries (NGMMCB, Long Range) would be fitted with supersonic BrahMos surface-to-surface cruise missiles and would be deployed along the coast.

The NGMMCB has been developed and manufactured in India by Indo-Russia joint venture company, BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited.

Both these indigenously developed equipment are of the latest generation and would give a fillip to the Make-in-India initiatives of the government.

Continuing its focus on ‘Ease of business’ in the defence acquisition, the DAC also approved amendments to the Defence Procurement Procedure 2016. The amendments are designed to simplify processes under the ‘Make’ category as well as ‘offsets’.

With the objective to promote ‘Make in India’ in Defence sector, defence minister will also interact with top defence and aerospace industry leaders on Friday. ‘Make in India in Defence Industry Roundtable’ is organised by department of defence production. It aims to explore ways to attract investment, address the concerns of the industry and promote innovations in defence sector.

Tags: rajnath singh, indian navy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CCP chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday skipped the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan during which former President Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award. (Photo: ANI)

Gandhi family skips Pranab Mukherjee's Bharat Ratna award function

The incident came to light on Wednesday evening, police said, adding that before ending his life, he scribbled a 'suicide note' on the wall of his house at Yogeshwari Nagari in Ambejogai. (Representational Image)

'Forgive me, I could not be good son': 18-yr-old Maharashtra student commits suicide

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance for his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is facing the wrath of heavy rainfall and landslides. (Photo: File)

Very concerned about Wayanad’s condition, will request PM for assistance: Rahul

Flight operations at Cochin International Airport in Kerala have been stopped till 3 pm on Sunday due to heavy rain, airport officials said on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala rains: Kochi airport closed till Sunday after heavy rains

MOST POPULAR

1

Upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro leak suggests three awesome features

2

Apple wants to lock batteries to iPhone

3

Google Maps gets new tools for seamless travel

4

Devotee from Hyderabad donates Rs 1.11 cr to Tirumala shrine

5

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu want to play ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on-screen

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham