Kathua: Students welcome abrogation of Article 370, hoist tricolor outside college

Students welcome abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Kathua: Few students of Government Degree College in Kathua hoisted national flag on the entry gate of the institution to welcome the decision on abrogation of Article 370 in the region. The student wing of RSS led the group to hoist the flag.

"The accession of Jammu and Kashmir is now complete after scrapping of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir becoming a Union Territory," said a student leader.

They said that this decision will open the door for development in the region and will leave no space for any discrimination.

"Now we get freedom from the clutches of cruel leaders," one student said, while adding that unemployment was always a burning issue in the region.

Both Houses of the Parliament have passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it.

The Bill converts Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

A resolution revoking Article 370 has also got the Parliament's nod.