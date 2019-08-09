Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 02:03 AM IST

India, All India

J&K government staff told to get back to work

ANI
Published : Aug 9, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2019, 1:39 am IST

This comes amid the security clampdown and suspension of Internet services in the state.

Paramilitary forces check the bag of a man riding a scooter during curfew in Srinagar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Paramilitary forces check the bag of a man riding a scooter during curfew in Srinagar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: All government employees who are working at the divisional and district levels and serving at the civil secretariat in Srinagar will report to their duties with immediate effect, the state chief secretary said on Thursday.

This comes amid the security clampdown and suspension of Internet services in the state.

As per the directions, the necessary arrangements regarding the smooth and secure working environment for employees have been made by the administration.

For any assistance, the employees can contact the office of the deputy commissioner (Jammu) and Regional Transport Office (Jammu) at 2571616, 2571912 and 2520542.

Meanwhile, the administration announced that all educational institutions would reopen on Friday in Samba.

The district administration in Samba said in its order that both government and private schools would re-open with effect from August 9 to function as usual.

Amid the tense situation prevailing in the state, with the heavy deployment of forces, academic institutions in various districts, including Samba, were shut down as a ‘measure of caution’.

On August 5, the government had imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Jammu and Srinagar districts, which is to remain in force till further orders.

As per the order, there will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.

Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status and reconstituted into two Union Territories — Ladakh without a legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature — which has stoked a controversy with Opposition stating that the move is ‘unconstitutional’.

Tags: section 144, jammu and kashmir issue

Latest From India

“As J&K will see more and more development... I do not think it will remain a Union territory for long. However, Ladakh will remain a Union territory,” Mr Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi reaches out, offers J&K a new dawn

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

Army Chief apprises Rajnath Singh of situation

Passengers deboard from Samjhauta Express as it arrives at Atari Shyam Singh railway station in Amritsar district on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Amid fresh tensions, Pakistan says Kartarpur will go on

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Opposition flays JD-U for U-turn

MOST POPULAR

1

Devotee from Hyderabad donates Rs 1.11 cr to Tirumala shrine

2

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu want to play ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on-screen

3

Coffee chain plans to eliminate use of straws by 2020

4

Move over Chanel, Kim Jong Un may push for homegrown 'raccoon eye' makeup

5

Watch: Sushma Swaraj's ashes immersed in Hapur's Ganga River

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham