Jagan Reddy assures help to Tamil Nadu delegation to resolve water crisis

Reddy responded positively to the requests put forth by the TN delegation and ordered the officials to supply drinking water to Chennai.

The ministers had come to Amaravati at the behest of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to seek Andhra Pradesh's help in meeting the scarcity of water in Chennai. (Photo: ANI)
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday met a delegation from Tamil Nadu and held talks with them over the issues being faced by the residents of Chennai due to water shortage.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Thiru S P Velumani, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and the Principal Secretary of the state were a part of the Tamil Nadu delegation.

The ministers had come to Amaravati at the behest of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to seek Andhra Pradesh's help in meeting the scarcity of water in Chennai.

They apprised Reddy about the situation in their capital city and told them that approximately 90 lakh residents are facing severe troubles due to it and requested him to extend a helping hand.

Reddy responded positively to the requests put forth by the TN delegation and ordered the officials to supply drinking water to Chennai.

"Neighboring states should act like brothers, one should share the troubles of the others. One has to understand the pains of the other. When lakhs of people are suffering, We have to act on humanitarian grounds," Reddy told the delegation.

