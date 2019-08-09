Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

India’s first underwater metro to start in Kolkata soon, Piyush Goyal tweets video

THE ASIAN AGE.
Along with the caption, Goyal also shared a video that talks about the engineering associated with construction of underwater metro tunnels.

The project, which is about 16.6 km long, connects Howrah to the west and Salt Lake to the east. Out of the entire length, 10.8 km runs under the ground. (Photo: Screengrab)
New Delhi: Commuters in Kolkata will soon be able to travel through India’s first underwater metro. On Thursday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to announce that the metro would be built under Kolkata’s Hooghly river.

Goyal’s tweet read: “India’s first underwater train will soon start running under the Hooghly River in Kolkata. This train is an example of excellent engineering of India and an evidence of the progress of Indian railways.”

“This service will ensure comfortable transportation for Kolkata residents, and will also make the country proud,” he further added.

Along with the caption, Goyal also shared a video that talks about the engineering associated with the construction of the underwater metro tunnels.

The project, which is about 16.6 km long, connects Howrah to the west and Salt Lake to the east. Out of the entire length, 10.8 km runs under the ground.

