Indian intelligence suspects Mumbai to be JeM's next target

THE ASIAN AGE
Intelligence Bureau suspects that a three-member Jaish team has been assigned the task of carrying out an attack in Mumbai.

Pakistan 'rejected' India's move of revoking Article 370 and said it will exercise all possible options to counter the steps. (Photo: File / Representational)
Mumbai: The intelligence agencies have told the Government of India (GoI) that Pakistan-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) may plan attacks on the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and economic targets in metropolitan cities like Mumbai.

This advancement came a few days after Pakistan PM Imran Khan's statement stating that the revocation of article 370 could lead to Pulwama like incidents.'

Read | Another Pulwama type incident will happen: Imran Khan on abrogation of Article 370

According to a report by HT, Rauf Azghar, the younger brother of JeM chief and UN-designated global terrorist Masood Azhar moved close to PoK after meetings in Rawalpindi right after the decision of scrapping article 370 was put forth by GoI.

Pakistan 'rejected' India's move of revoking Article 370 and said it will exercise all possible options to counter the steps.

The assessment made by the intelligence establishment states that there could be attacks against India's infrastructure and economic target.

Intelligence Bureau (IB) suspects that Mumbai could be one such target on JeM's radar, according to inputs received at their end.

It also suspects that a three-member Jaish team has been assigned the task of carrying out an attack in Mumbai.

The centre has directed to make the security stringent at the state level.

