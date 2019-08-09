Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 03:34 AM IST

India, All India

Kashmir is entirely an internal affair: India

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Aug 9, 2019, 2:58 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2019, 3:07 am IST

India also said Pakistan’s “intention of presenting an alarmist view of the region would never succeed”.

India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria (Photo: File)
 India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After Pakistan announced the downgrading of diplomatic ties with India and asked New Delhi to withdraw its high commissioner Ajay Bisaria, India on Thursday regretted Islamabad’s “unilateral” move and urged it to “review” it “so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved”. In a statement, New Delhi also said “the recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India” and that the move was “driven by a commitment to extend to Jammu and Kashmir opportunities for development that were earlier denied by a temporary provision in the Constitution”.

Firing a salvo at Paki-stan, New Delhi said it was “not surprising that such development initiatives that could address any disaffection in J&K should be negatively perceived in Pakistan, which has utilised such sentiments to justify its cross-border terrorism”. India also said Pakistan’s “intention of presenting an alarmist view of the region would never succeed”.

Pakistan, meanwhile, said it was ready to review its decision against India if New Delhi agreed to reconsider its actions on Kashmir, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday: “Are they ready to review their decisions? If they do, we can also review our decisions. Review will be on both sides. That is what (the) Shimla (agreement) says,” Mr Qureshi said.

New Delhi further noted that its move (on bifurcation of J&K and revoking of Article 370 that ended the special status for the state) would also “result in the removal of gender and socio-economic discrimination”, besides resulting in “an upswing of economic activity and improvement in the livelihood prospects of all people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

The Indian reaction on Thursday came just hours after Pakistan on Wednesday evening announced a slew of measures that also included “suspension of bilateral trade with India, review of bilateral arrangements” (with India), and approaching the UN Security Council against India’s J&K move.

In the statement issued by the external affairs ministry on “Pakistan’s Unilateral Decision in respect of Bilateral Relations with India”, New Delhi said: “We have seen reports that Pakistan has decided to take certain unilateral actions in respect to its bilateral relations with India. This includes the downgrading of our diplomatic relations. The intention behind these measures is obviously to present an alarming picture to the world of our bilateral ties. The reasons cited by Pakistan are not supported by facts on the ground.”

Tags: india-pakistan, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

While Indian Railways officials said the train has not been suspended, Pakistan’s railway minister Sheikh Rasheed said Thursday that they are permanently discontinuing the Samjhauta Express. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Pak halts Samjhauta, but India says trains will run

Karan Singh also sought the release of leaders of “legitimate” political parties in J&K and sought the initiation of a broad-based political dialogue with them. (Photo: PTI/File)

Congress still split on 370: Karan Singh sees ‘positives’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM tells nation: A new era has begun in J&K, Ladakh

“As J&K will see more and more development... I do not think it will remain a Union territory for long. However, Ladakh will remain a Union territory,” Mr Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi reaches out, offers J&K a new dawn

MOST POPULAR

1

Devotee from Hyderabad donates Rs 1.11 cr to Tirumala shrine

2

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu want to play ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on-screen

3

Coffee chain plans to eliminate use of straws by 2020

4

Move over Chanel, Kim Jong Un may push for homegrown 'raccoon eye' makeup

5

Watch: Sushma Swaraj's ashes immersed in Hapur's Ganga River

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham