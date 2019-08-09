Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 08:54 AM IST

India, All India

'Forgive me, I could not be good son': 18-yr-old Maharashtra student commits suicide

PTI
Published : Aug 9, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2019, 8:35 am IST

The incident came to light after his father Ramprasad Ghadge, who teaches specially-abled children, returned home from the school.

Mumbai: An 18-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Beed district of Maharashtra, apparently as he was depressed over failing to become a "good human being" and fulfil his parents' expectations, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday evening, police said, adding that before ending his life, he scribbled a "suicide note" on the wall of his house at Yogeshwari Nagari in Ambejogai.

"The student, Guruprasad Ghadge, ended his life by hanging himself in his study room using his mother's saree," an official said. "Although the exact reason behind his extreme step is yet to be known, police found a 'suicide note' written on the wall of the study room."

"The note said - 'Living in this world is much tougher than we think and I made every effort to become a good human being, but failed every time. Mom, dad, I could not become your good son, forgive me. I will not able to stay alive in this situation...I quit'," the official added.

The incident came to light after his father Ramprasad Ghadge, who teaches specially-abled children, returned home from the school, he said.

"Ghadge found the study room locked from inside. As there was no response despite repeated knocking, he broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found Guruprasad's body hanging from the ceiling," he said.

Guruprasad was rushed to a hospital, but declared brought dead, he said, adding that he was alone at home at that time as his mother was admitted to a hospital.

A case of accidental death was registered at Ambejogai police station and a probe is on, the official said.

