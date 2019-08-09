Ex-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to Delhi AIIMS over breathing problems

Jaitley has been suffering from a rare cancer called soft tissue sarcoma for quite some time.

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been hospitalised in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) over reported breathing problems, according to NDTV.

He was admitted after he complained of palpitations and restlessness, and is under observation, sources at the hospital said, according to PTI.

Arun Jaitley has been unwell for a large part of the last two years. In 2018, Arun Jaitley took a three-month sabbatical to undergo a kidney transplant, following which he was put under isolation. Earlier, in 2014, Arun Jaitley underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.