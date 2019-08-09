‘Azam Khan was expelled from AMU for trying to enter female ward’: Cleric

Khan was then pursuing Master of Laws (LLM) and was also the secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Srudent Union (AMUSU).

Aligarh: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan was rusticated from the Aligarh Muslim University in 1975 for allegedly misbehaving with a woman, reported IANS.

Khan was then pursuing Master of Laws (LLM) and was also the secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Srudent Union (AMUSU) at the time when the action was taken against him.

According to Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, Khan forcibly tried to enter the female ward at a local hospital following which he was expelled for a year.

“The university set up an inquiry committee and he was found guilty. Eventually, he was expelled on October 6, 1975,” the cleric said.

The same year, Azam Khan went to jail during Emergency.